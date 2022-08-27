Ryan Watson fires home last-gasp Salford winner against Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Watson fired a last-gasp winner to secure a 1-0 victory for Salford City as Stevenage’s unbeaten start was ended.

In the last minute, the midfielder unleashed a fierce strike into the top corner to snatch the points and preserve Salford’s 100 percent home record.

The Ammies, who had won all three previous meetings with the Boro on their own soil – including their first ever EFL fixture back in 2019 – started promisingly.

Summer recruit Callum Hendry nearly opened the scoring with an innovative early attempt, but his guided effort dropped narrowly wide.

However, the visitors – unbeaten in their first five league games and enjoying their best start to a campaign since 2012 – came close to snatching the impetus.

A lively Arthur Read fired a venomous strike goalward but was thwarted by a magnificent reflex save from Tom King.

Two-time Ammies promotion winner Carl Piergianni threatened to mark his return with a goal moments before the interval, but again King denied.

An uneventful second period looked destined to finish goalless until the ball fell kindly for Watson on the edge of the area and his strike settled the contest.