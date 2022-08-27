Accrington held at home by Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington failed to score for the first time in a league game this season as they drew 0-0 with Exeter.

The Reds have now drawn all their three home League One games and had scored injury-time equalisers in the previous two but neither side could break the deadlock at the Wham Stadium.

Both sides had efforts cleared off the line in the first half.

For Exeter, Sam Nombe’s header on 31 minutes was hooked clear by Ethan Hamilton while, on the stroke of half-time, Tommy Leigh’s strike for Stanley was blocked.

The only goalkeeper action was a routine save from City’s Jamal Blackman from a Hamilton free-kick on 12 minutes.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Exeter putting some dangerous balls into the Stanley box without really testing on-loan Burnley keeper Lukas Jensen.

Stanley had a number of shots blocked in goalmouth scrambles and substitute Matt Lowe almost secured the win for the home team on 88 minutes but his header from a Sean McConville free-kick was over the bar.