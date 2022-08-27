Partick Thistle hold off Raith Rovers fightback By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.27pm Steven Lawless scored Partick’s winner in their 2-1 victory against Raith (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Partick Thistle beat Raith Rovers 2-1 at Firhill to move within a point of cinch Championship leaders Ayr. Thistle took a third-minute lead through Scott Tiffoney after skipper Ross Docherty’s blocked shot had sparked a goalmouth scramble in the Rovers box. Harry Milne saw his effort ruled out for offside for the hosts. But Steven Lawless doubled the home side’s lead three minutes before the break with a composed finish. Ethan Ross halved the deficit a minute later, but the visitors could not salvage a point despite putting the hosts under late pressure. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan