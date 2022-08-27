Early Maxim Kouogun strike enough for York to win at Maidenhead By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.33pm York scored in the first half to beat Maidenhead 1-0 (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up York picked up their first victory in four games as they ran out 1-0 winners at Maidenhead. The visitors took the lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Maxim Kouogun’s near-post header from Maziar Kouhyar’s corner. Maidenhead threatened to force an equaliser and came close when Sam Beckwith’s effort was saved by Ethan Ross in the City goal. York could have extended their lead straight after the break when Kouhyar saw his corner cleared back towards him and his second cross flashed across goal narrowly. Maidenhead knocked on the door for an equaliser with chances from Beckwith but could not force a breakthrough as they fell to their third defeat of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan