Sheffield Wednesday put five past Forest Green in dominant display By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.39pm Barry Bannan was among the Sheffield Wednesday goalscorers (Richard Sellers/PA)

A blistering first-half performance helped Sheffield Wednesday lay the foundations for a 5-0 demolition of Forest Green. The home side were 4-0 up by the break, with Josh Windass following up Liam Palmer's blocked shot to give Wednesday the lead after 12 minutes. The Owls doubled their advantage in the 19th minute when Windass' long ball reached the feet of Barry Bannan and the skipper applied a deft finish over goalkeeper Luke McGee. Bannan turned provider in the 31st minute, sending a free-kick in behind the Forest Green defence, with Palmer on hand to convert at the second time of asking. Lee Gregory added a fourth in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, when his effort from the edge of the box was deflected in. Wednesday got their fifth and final goal of the match after 56 minutes, when Rovers defender Dominic Bernard turned the ball into his own net from Tyreeq Bakinson's cross.