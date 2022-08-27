Solihull maintain fine start with comfortable win over 10-man Dorking By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.39pm Joe Sbarra opened the scoring for Solihull (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Solihull extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 National League victory over 10-man Dorking to move up to second in the table. Joe Sbarra handed the home side the lead with a neat finish after 16 minutes for his second goal of the season. Dorking were reduced to 10 men four minutes later as Isaac Philpott was shown a straight red card for bringing down Andrew Dallas on the edge of the penalty box. The hosts were rewarded with a second goal as captain Callum Howe headed the ball into the far corner of the net to double the Moors’ advantage moments later. Josh Kelly added the gloss in added time at the end of the game as he netted following a free-kick. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan