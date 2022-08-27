Maidstone leave it late to beat Torquay By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.41pm Maidstone left it late to beat Torquay (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James Alabi struck in the 87th minute to earn Maidstone a 1-0 win over Torquay. The visitors started brightly and came close to an opener when Jake Andrews forced his way into the Maidstone box before shooting straight at Yusuf Mersin. Andrews had another chance on the half-hour mark when he chased down a long ball before striking just wide of the target. Maidstone almost broke the deadlock late on when Roarie Deacon’s header forced substitute goalkeeper Rhys Lovett to tip over the bar. But, just a minute later, the hosts had their deserved goal when Alabi emphatically finished from Deacon’s ball across goal to claim victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan