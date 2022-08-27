Callum Reynolds effort enough as Bromley edge sorry Scunthorpe By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.43pm Callum Reynolds’ second-half goal clinched victory for 10-man Bromley (Steve Parsons/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum Reynolds struck a second-half winner as 10-man Bromley beat Scunthorpe 1-0 at Hayes Lane for their third-straight win. Reynolds turned home the only goal from close range soon after the interval, while Chris Bush had been sent off in the first half. Bromley were reduced to 10 men when defender Bush was shown a straight red card after appearing to stamp on Scunthorpe striker Joe Nuttall. Referee Aaron Jackson then ordered Bromley assistant manager Alan Dunne from the technical area for persistently remonstrating with the official. Bromley forward Michael Cheek spurned the best chance in the first 45 minutes, firing the ball off target from George Alexander’s low cross. But Reynolds broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, bundling the ball home following a free-kick to send the Iron spiralling to a fourth-straight defeat to sit third from bottom. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan