Ten-man Wealdstone hold on for Gateshead victory that sends them top By Press Association August 27 2022, 5.53pm Wealdstone won at Gateshead (Richard Sellers/PA) Wealdstone moved to the top of the Vanarama National League thanks to a 1-0 win at Gateshead, despite playing the majority of the second half a man down. The visitors hit the front against the run of play on the stroke of half-time, when Rhys Browne capitalised on some lacklustre defending from Gateshead before coolly dinking home to make it 1-0. Gateshead searched for an equaliser and almost got it instantly after the break, when Paul Blackett's header rattled the crossbar. Less than two minutes later, Blackett hit the woodwork again, sending his sliding finish against a post. The visitors found themselves down to 10 men in the 52nd minute when Deji Elerewe saw red for pulling down Blackett when he was through on goal. Despite playing with 10 men and facing a barrage of pressure from the hosts, Wealdstone clung on to claim top spot and their fourth win of the season.