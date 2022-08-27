Barrow on the march after Josh Gordon scores the only goal at AFC Wimbledon By Press Association August 27 2022, 6.03pm Pete Wild’s Barrow have won five of their first six games (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Josh Gordon’s early goal gave Barrow their fifth win in six League Two games as they dug out a 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon. Having struggled against relegation in the last two seasons, Pete Wild’s Bluebirds now find themselves second in the table, although they had to see out a tough second half at Plough Lane. Barrow were ahead in the 10th minute when Ben Whitfield sent in a terrific ball from the left that gave Gordon a simple first-time finish. Wimbledon struggled to create much in response, with the closest they came to an equaliser in the first half being when Nathan Young-Coombes sent a diving header over from close range. The Dons improved after the break and had the ball in the net when Chris Gunter’s cross was bundled in by Ayoub Assal, but it was ruled out due to the midfielder handling before scoring. Harry Pell then headed wide on the first appearance of his second spell with the hosts, who had Paris Maghoma sent off for dissent after the final whistle. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan