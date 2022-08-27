Gary McSheffrey surprised by how ‘comfortable’ Doncaster were in Northampton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary McSheffrey surprised by how ‘comfortable’ Doncaster were in Northampton win

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.05pm
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Northampton (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey was surprised by how “comfortable” his side were during their 1-0 League Two victory over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

It was a relatively-tight game between two previously unbeaten sides but Doncaster created the better moments and came away with all three points thanks to George Miller’s second-half penalty.

Rovers are one of two teams still unbeaten in League Two this season and they have climbed to third in the early standings as a result.

“I’m really pleased,” said McSheffrey. “Apart from a couple of chances near the end of the game, I thought it was comfortable for us.

“We were expecting this to be our toughest game of the season so far but it was probably one of our most comfortable.

“It’s never a comfortable scoreline but we dominated possession and territory and played in their half and managed the game really well.

“The stadium was a little bit lethargic and they didn’t come at us with any sort of tempo and I think we probably drained that out of them by how we played in the first half.

“We just made it uncomfortable for them. I thought we deserved to win without being fluent or free-flowing. You know what they are about and you know they have good players so you are expecting a tough game – but I didn’t think we got that.

“I felt we looked comfortably the better team with better leaders out there on the pitch and players wanting to take the ball, but every team has off days and I think that was probably theirs today.”

By contrast, Northampton tasted defeat for the first time this season and manager Jon Brady did not have too many complaints.

“They came here to stifle the game and we never really got going in the first half and we were not at our best,” he admitted.

“We had a few half chances but it took until the last 20 minutes for us to have any real intensity in the game and really break their back-line and get behind them.

“We created a couple of good chances in those last 20 minutes and we could have finished them off but it wasn’t to be.

“It was a good tactical battle and in the end they have come out on top. With the penalty, we should not put ourselves in that position but Shaun (McWilliams) gets the wrong side so I don’t have any qualms with that.

“I’m not going to get too high or too low. That’s our first defeat since the start of April going back to last season. We need to be better but we know that.”

