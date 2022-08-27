Stockport boss Dave Challinor frustrated by skipper Paddy Madden’s red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stockport boss Dave Challinor frustrated by skipper Paddy Madden’s red card

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.09pm
Stockport boss Dave Challinor was unhappy with skipper Paddy Madden’s red card in the 1-1 draw with Swindon (Simon Marper/PA Images).
Stockport boss Dave Challinor was unhappy with skipper Paddy Madden's red card in the 1-1 draw with Swindon (Simon Marper/PA Images).

Stockport boss Dave Challinor could not hide his frustration at skipper Paddy Madden’s straight red card towards the end of their 1-1 draw against Swindon.

Madden was red-carded for a stamp on Saidou Khan late on, though County did go earn to rescue a point thanks to Antoni Sarcevic’s 84th-minute leveller.

Challinor said: “I’ve not spoken to Paddy yet, but he’s already apologised to the rest of the players. That would suggest to me that something untoward happened. It’s completely unacceptable from him, and he knows it.

“That’s three sendings-off we’ve had already this season, and that’s not good enough.

“There’s not been any real malice with any of them, but regardless of that, you can’t keep going down to 10 men in games.

“I played for a long time, and made more than 400 appearances, and I never got sent off once.

“You have to keep your discipline at this level. We can’t be having players missing three games because of a moment of madness.”

Reflecting on a first draw of the season, Challinor added: “It’s definitely a point gained. At least the goal meant there was a positive end to the game for us.

“We didn’t deserve a point, though having said that, we pressed well and created the best big chances I thought.”

It was an evenly contested first half at Edgeley Park.

Stockport’s Callum Camps ought to have done better early on when he fired wide, while a similar effort at the other end saw Khan drill a low strike off target.

County’s Ollie Crankshaw was denied by a brilliant save from Swindon ‘keeper Sol Brynn.

Lindsey’s men struck four minutes after the restart when Fraser Blake-Tracy lashed home a 20-yard daisy-cutter following Ronan Darcy’s lay-off.

After Madden was red-carded, gutsy County managed to even it up in the 84th minute thanks to Sarcevic’s well-taken volley.

Swindon boss Scott Lindsey was clearly frustrated after watching his side let their lead slip against 10 men.

“It’s feeling like a loss after that,” he said.

