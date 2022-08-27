Bradford draw another home blank as Crewe leave with a share of the points By Press Association August 27 2022, 6.09pm Mark Hughes’ side drew another blank at home (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford were held to a goalless draw for the second time in three home games as Crewe took a point from Valley Parade. Bradford winger Scott Banks, on loan from Crystal Palace, was involved in the best chances in the first half. His cross was headed over by Lee Angol and then Banks was denied when he cut inside and saw his shot tipped round the post by Crewe keeper Arthur Okonkwo. Arsenal loanee Okonkwo had no chance with another Banks effort on 27 minutes that came back off the bar. Crewe’s best opportunity fell to Dan Agyei after Bradford failed to clear a free-kick but his low shot was well kept out by Harry Lewis. Bradford substitute Jake Young came on for the second half and sent a cross-shot over the bar before Crewe defender Zak Williams looped a header past the post. Crewe top scorer Courtney Baker-Richardson tested Lewis with a well-struck effort that the keeper pushed away and then wastefully shot wide after breaking clear. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan