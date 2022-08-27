Neil Harris wants more from Gillingham in attack after Carlisle loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham boss Neil Harris wants to see his side sharpen up in forward areas following his side’s 1-0 defeat at Carlisle.

The toothless Gills have scored just one league goal all season and are yet to win a point away.

The visitors briefly threatened when Cheye Alexander fired over and David Tutonda saw a shot saved just before half-time.

Paul Huntington’s header was well saved by Glenn Morris just after the restart and Carlisle hit the front when Jon Mellish slotted home from Jack Armer’s flick-on.

Gillingham never looked like equalising, with Lewis Walker wasting two headed chances in the closing stages.

“We were the better team in the first half,” said Harris. “We were the team in the ascendancy and we knew there would be a reaction after half-time.

“For 15 minutes we didn’t live with their tempo. We have to be better as a group and get forward better.

“We tried to get back into the game and created one or two good chances but we just didn’t have the killer touch or the luck when we needed it.

“We have to make sure we have more end product on the pitch.

“We got into good areas but maybe our decision making in the penalty box wasn’t what it needed to be and we will keep working.

“We just look like everything’s an effort around the penalty box and we are trying to sharpen up and find a bit of luck.

“It was a soft goal for us to give away, as a defensive unit we have to do better.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said his players had come through a test of nerves.

“It was about just getting the result today,” he said

“Before the game I wanted a performance but we started a bit nervous. The atmosphere in the ground was nervous.

“I went into the kitchen to make a coffee when the players were warming up and the atmosphere in the fan zone was brilliant, but it didn’t come into the ground.

“The players and the fans were nervous, which I understand.

“I would just like our players to be able to go out and deal with that and put on a performance that gets the fans creating the atmosphere that I felt in the fan zone.

“We have to give the fans something to get out of their seats.

“We didn’t do that. The first half was horrible and we didn’t show what we are capable of. We looked ok defensively and there are good things we can take from it. I’m just thankful we have three points and can move on.

“We should not be nervous, we have eight points and have done ok so far.”