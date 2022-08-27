Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County hammer basement-boys Halifax By Press Association August 27 2022, 6.17pm Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County earned their second win of the season, beating Halifax 4-1v (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County earned their second win of the season by beating Halifax 4-1. County were never really troubled against struggling Halifax, who remain rock bottom without a victory. Luke Summerfield did go close for the Shaymen early in the game but his shot was fired wide. Langstaff broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, thumping home a curling cross from Sam Austin and County doubled the lead in the 45th minute when Cedwyn Scott headed in at the near post. Langstaff scored his second just after the hour, going round the goalkeeper and tucking home. Halifax pulled one back in the 83rd minute when Harvey Gilmour smashed a volley in but Notts restored their three-goal cushion through Kairo Mitchell, who found the bottom corner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena and Venus Williams team up for doubles at US Open Gabriel Magalhaes goes from zero to hero as Arsenal hit back to beat Fulham Aaron Hayden double leads Wrexham to win over 10-man Woking Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester Steve Cotterill condemns crowd abuse after Shrewsbury draw at Bristol Rovers Pete Wild glad Josh Gordon is his middle man after Barrow win at AFC… Ben Garner criticises referee after Charlton draw at Wycombe Paul Ince calls for ruthless streak from leaders Reading after win at Millwall Emma Raducanu’s run of form at Cincinnati was ‘massive’ – Martina Navratilova Michael Beale praises key offside call as QPR edge Watford in thriller More from The Courier Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory 0 Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival… 0 In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops… GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests 0 TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan