Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County hammer basement-boys Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macaulay Langstaff scored a brace as Notts County earned their second win of the season by beating Halifax 4-1.

County were never really troubled against struggling Halifax, who remain rock bottom without a victory.

Luke Summerfield did go close for the Shaymen early in the game but his shot was fired wide.

Langstaff broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, thumping home a curling cross from Sam Austin and County doubled the lead in the 45th minute when Cedwyn Scott headed in at the near post.

Langstaff scored his second just after the hour, going round the goalkeeper and tucking home.

Halifax pulled one back in the 83rd minute when Harvey Gilmour smashed a volley in but Notts restored their three-goal cushion through Kairo Mitchell, who found the bottom corner.