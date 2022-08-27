The boy’s special – Karl Robinson hails Oxford match-winner Cameron Brannagan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karl Robinson hailed Cameron Brannagan for bailing out Oxford in their 2-1 win at Cheltenham.

Oxford had to hit back from a goal down and they also played the final 16 minutes with 10 men, but thanks to Brannagan’s brace they registered a result that Robinson hopes can kick-start their season.

His first was a stunning free-kick and his second a penalty four minutes from the end to seal the points.

“The talented right-footed Cameron Brannagan bailed us out twice today, the boy’s special,” Robinson said.

“I didn’t watch the penalty. I was just saying ‘please’ for my players more than anything. I care for these players so much, I really do.

“The fans can now go back down the A40 in a party atmosphere. They kept us going with the noise they made and they were sensational.

“I thought we started well today and should’ve had two or three goals with one cleared off the line and you start thinking to yourself it’s going to be one of those days.

“Then they score off the back of that and then we had to change shape because of the sending off.

“What turned it today was a wonder strike from Cameron and a decision that not many people saw – and the ref was brave to make it.”

Looking for their first home win under Wade Elliott’s management, Cheltenham were only in front for three minutes.

Taylor Perry netted via the aid of a deflection after a free-kick into the box was only half-cleared in the 63rd minute.

Brannagan then took centre stage, curling in a set-piece from 20 yards after a foul on substitute Matty Taylor on the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute.

Brannagan then converted from the penalty spot after a foul by Caleb Taylor on Matty Taylor in the box four minutes from the end.

Oxford had started well, with Steve Seddon’s effort kicked away by Lewis Freestone inside the six-yard box after less than two minutes.

Simon Eastwood denied Alfie May at the other end as the home side threatened in the 12th minute.

May thumped wide in the 32nd minute and Ciaron Brown blocked well from Dan Nlundulu before half-time.

Cheltenham had Ellis Chapman sent off in the final seconds to compound their misery, but head coach Elliott was left seething over the penalty decision.

“I have seen it back and it confirmed what I thought at the time: Matty Taylor has run across Longy (Sean Long) and had a pull at him and then he’s done a swan dive in the box, throwing his arms in the air,” he said.

“What sums it up is the referee has gone and booked Caleb (Taylor), who is nowhere near the incident. It’s really difficult to get Caleb and Longy mixed up. I am incredulous about how he’s managed to do that.

“That does sum it up, but I thought our performance was really good.”