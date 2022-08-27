Liam Rosenior hails Derby start to season after dramatic win over Peterborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Rosenior hails Derby start to season after dramatic win over Peterborough

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.41pm
Liam Rosenior hailed Derby’s start to the season after a dramatic win over Peterborough (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Rosenior hailed Derby's start to the season after a dramatic win over Peterborough (Nigel French/PA)

Derby interim manager Liam Rosenior admitted his team’s start to the season has taken him by surprise after a 2-1 victory over 10-man Peterborough lifted them into the top six of League One.

Rosenior had only five players at the start of July after Derby had exited administration but his new-look squad has hit the ground running.

It had looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Derby, who wasted first-half chances before falling behind against 10 men.

Louie Sibley and Tom Barkhuizen had shots saved although Peterborough’s Ben Thompson fired over after a poor clearance from goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith early in the second half.

Peterborough had Nathan Thompson sent off for a second yellow card when he tripped Barkhuizen in the 56th minute but they went ahead in the 69th minute.

A Harrison Burrows corner was headed across by Frankie Kent and Josh Knight turned the ball in at the back post.

But Derby hit back in the closing minutes with Jason Knight heading in a corner in the 88th minute before David McGoldrick beat Lucas Bergstrom from 12 yards in the second minute of added time.

Rosenior said: “I couldn’t be happier and I don’t know if it’s ever happened in football before. I don’t know if people understand where we were as a club and where our squad was in July.

“We had five players so for us to get 11 points from six games and to perform the way we are week in and week out I could not be happier with the group of players and how it’s going.

“I hope people from the outside and supporters have a little bit of perspective because it’s amazing to see it progress in front of me because I could never have believed we would be here at this point.

“If you had said to me after six games we would be in the top six yet in July when teams had been back for two weeks we had five players, well, I don’t know what more anyone can do.”

Peterborough manager Grant McCann conceded the defeat was hard to take.

He said: “I’m just gutted for everyone really, I don’t think we deserved that.

“It was a tremendous reaction from us to get the goal, we tried to remain positive by keeping two forwards on the pitch but it wasn’t to be and it’s hard to take.

“I just felt the concentration levels weren’t as good as they have been.

“To a man we performed really well right up to the two goals they scored but there were too many balls lashed over the bar when we just needed a bit of calmness because we had some opportunities.”

