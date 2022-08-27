Dean Holden says new Stoke boss will inherit ‘good group’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Holden says new Stoke boss will inherit ‘good group’

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 6.41pm
Stoke interim manager Dean Holden applauds supporters after the 1-0 win at Blackburn (Will Matthew/PA Images).


Stoke interim manager Dean Holden said the club’s new manager will have “a really good group of players” after they recorded a battling 1-0 win at Blackburn.

In front of the watching Alex Neil, Stoke showed both sides of their character, producing a dominant first-half display that saw them lead through Lewis Baker’s stunning 25-yard strike – the least they deserved after an energetic display that brought clear chances for Liam Delap, Aden Flint, and Jacob Brown.

After the restart, they showed heart and desire to protect the precarious lead against an improved Blackburn, and held out to record only their fourth win on the road in 2022 and their second
victory this season, giving Stoke a platform for Neil to build on when he is officially confirmed as Michael O’Neill’s successor.

Holden believed the win showed how good Stoke can be.

He said: “There’s the basis of a really good team. They’ve not shown it enough, particularly this season. Just disappointed for him that he’s not been able to see it through because you can see today the quality we’ve got.

“First half, we knew that Blackburn play, they’ve got a nice style of football, we knew we could catch them high up the pitch, which we did countless times. Probably should have come in at 2-0 really.

“We knew they’d throw everything at us, second half. Jack (Bonham) had one save to make, in the first half, and it was a good save. Other than that, there were a load of blocks, but Jack didn’t have a lot to do.

“The new manager coming in is going to have a really good group of players and more importantly, a really good group of staff to push this club where it needs to get to.

“We showed what a good team we could be first half with the ball, and in the second half, we defended resolutely.”

Rovers were consigned to their first defeat of the season at Ewood and a third straight reverse for the first time since February 2021.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted the first half was not good enough.

He said: “We’re disappointed with the result. The performance, I think we should be getting more if you see the performance.

“It can be difficult when a club is changing manager and we didn’t play a good game in the first half. Our decision making and our intensity, we were a bit passive in that way. We made bad decisions on the ball and off the ball. Stoke got opportunities, but not a lot. The boys were disappointed with the first half.

“The second half was an excellent half. We created opportunities, shots were blocked, we got the fans with us, a lot of intensity and good football. The only thing lacking was a goal so we need to learn from that. We need to start better. I’ve told them that.

“We need to start in minute one. Even if you don’t know exactly which formation the opponents will use, the boys were prepared for three different formations so it shouldn’t be an issue.

“It was not good enough.”

