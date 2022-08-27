We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 10.33pm
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he made signing Neco Williams a priority rather than waiting for Djed Spence.

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

There was interest in bringing the right wing-back back to the club, but the 22-year-old instead joined Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, although he has not featured in the last two matchday squads.

Cooper could have stayed in the hunt for Spence, but said the club opted to strike when Williams became available, sealing him for £17million from Liverpool.

“What we did was look at all the options at every single position and it was important to get some early ones done,” he said.

“Neco was in high demand, we had a lot of opportunities and we were in the mix for him because he could have been available from Liverpool. Once we met and both wanted to do it, it was then we felt we needed to do it – it was too good an opportunity.

“We’ve done it with other players where we have signed them because the deals are there to be done and we couldn’t take the risk of waiting for others.

“It was topical with Djed. He was part of last season’s success but it was a case of not losing out on Neco rather than waiting for one or two others.”

With Spence at least third choice for the right wing-back position at Spurs – and possibly also behind Lucas Moura and Ivan Perisic in the pecking order – chances of regular football at this stage look limited.

Cooper did not want to talk about Spence’s predicament this season, but was complimentary about his time at the City Ground.

“I can only talk about Djed from last season,” he said.

“He was obviously excellent for us. We wish him well about the two games when we face them. Current circumstances I am not too sure of and with respect, it’s nothing to do with us.

“He was good to work with, he’s a great guy and we wish his career well.

“Both him and Neco are attacking players, I don’t want to compare them as it’s not fair and Djed is a Spurs player now. That is not my domain.

“We are really happy with Neco. He has had an excellent start to playing regular Premier League football. He got that regular rhythm at Fulham last season which I think was important.

“For him to carry on, he has had a really good start and done some really good things and I know there are things he is desperate to get better at.”

