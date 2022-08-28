Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: We want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: We want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 9.01am
Erik ten Hag refused to speculate about Ronaldo’s future (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Erik ten Hag refused to speculate about Ronaldo's future (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Erik ten Hag is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this week.

The Portugal forward has been linked with a move to a Champions League club before Thursday’s transfer deadline and was again left out of Ten Hag’s starting line-up for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton.

Ronaldo came on after Bruno Fernandes had given the visitors the lead and at full-time stopped to salute the raucous United fans, leaving some to speculate he was saying goodbye.

Ronaldo plays in Southampton
Ronaldo came on in the 68th minute of United’s win at Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

But Ten Hag said: “We played with him. So we want him to stay. That is what we want. I hope so.”

Ten Hag reiterated his position when asked if he would be satisfied should United not add to their forwards this week, adding: “We have Cristiano Ronaldo, we have Anthony Martial, we have Marcus Rashford, so then we are OK.”

Ronaldo, who came on for Jadon Sancho, was one of three substitutes Ten Hag made at St Mary’s, also swapping Anthony Elanga for new signing Casemiro in the 80th minute and Fred for Christian Eriksen in second-half stoppage time.

Casemiro completed his transfer from Real Madrid on Monday and his new boss was pleased to get him involved.

Casemiro comes on for United
Casemiro made his United debut in the 80th minute (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“I think it was quite good for him to see what the Premier League is (like), its different style,” Ten Hag said.

“He has played some games, he played one time 90 minutes, but he is fit, he had a good pre-season with a lot of training sessions and now we have to integrate him in a team, in a way of play, and integrate him with his team-mates.”

Victory was a second in a row for United, who had started the Ten Hag era by losing their first two Premier League games.

But the former Ajax manager was pleased with the work rate of his side on the south coast.

He said: “I know that, here in the Premier League, are the best coaches and the best players and the highest intensity, and always in a different way.

“So that is quite interesting, and you have to adapt to it and also find certain ways to win games, and that is what we did today.

“When (the season) started, that was the problem, especially the second game (the 4-0 defeat at Brentford).

“When you don’t give everything, when you don’t have the attitude for 100 per cent, when you don’t have the right team spirit, you don’t have to talk about philosophy or game plan or whatever.

“First there has to be a team, and there has to be spirit, and you have to be 100 per cent committed.”

