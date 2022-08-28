On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retires from football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended his decorated playing career on this day in 2007.

The Manchester United striker, 34 at the time, had seen the final four years of his career ravaged by knee injuries.

“I would like to thank manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the coaching and medical staff and most of all the supporters,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“They have been fantastic and were a real inspiration to me when I was out injured.”

Solskjaer is mobbed after his winner in the 1999 Champions League final. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He joined United from Molde for £1.5m in 1996 and the former Norway international made 366 appearances for United, scoring 126 goals.

He also won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup and, famously, the 1999 Champions League.

Solskjaer came off the bench against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp to score an injury-time winner to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory.

After retiring, Solskjaer remained at Old Trafford as a coach and took over their reserves in 2008.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

Two years later he joined Molde, winning two league titles, before moving to Cardiff. He was unable to save the Bluebirds from relegation from the Premier League and lasted just nine months in Wales.

A return to Molde followed in 2015 and in 2018 he was appointed United’s caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

In March 2019 he was made their permanent boss but struggled for consistency during his reign. United lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal and in November last year he was sacked, having only signed a new three-year deal in June.