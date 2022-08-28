Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu takes belief into US Open return after testing year

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 10.03am
Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)
Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)

Emma Raducanu admits she had no idea how winning the US Open would affect her tennis but hopes she has found the right formula again.

The 19-year-old stunned the sporting world 12 months ago as her aggressive approach propelled her to the title without dropping a set.

Raducanu vowed afterwards to keep the same free-swinging attitude but now accepts that was much easier said than done with expectations sky high and attention on her every move.

She told the PA news agency: “I think looking back I can say there’s been many months in the year since that I haven’t actually been swinging freely.

“It’s very easy at the time but, when you have absolutely no idea what’s about to hit you, to say something like that, I was still on that energy from those two weeks. Obviously a lot of stuff has happened since.”

Since becoming the first player ever to win 10 matches at the same slam, Raducanu has failed to win more than two at any tournament, so the chances of anything approaching a repeat appear very slim.

But she at least arrived at Flushing Meadows with some positive momentum after reaching the third round in Cincinnati last week, beating Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka before losing a close contest with top-10 American Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu (right) is taking encouragement from her victory over Serena Williams
Emma Raducanu (right) is taking encouragement from her victory over Serena Williams (Aaron Doster/AP)

Raducanu, who is having a trial period with Russian coach Dmitry Tursunov, was also being noticeably more aggressive again and she intends to maintain the same approach.

“There’s been tournaments for sure where I wasn’t doing that but I’m very pleased with Cincinnati, how I was able to, and I think to see the rewards that brings, playing Serena and Vika back to back and having a pretty tight match against Jessie, my level was definitely showing some positive signs,” she said.

“Results and wins, they don’t come by often but obviously when they do you have to really cherish it and take the positive energy from it and I do take the confidence of knowing I have the ability to produce that sort of level.

“To play Vika and Serena, even if it’s not necessarily all about tennis, a massive part is mental, just to stay focused, not be intimidated by who you’re playing on the other side of the net.

“To have that belief which I did have in Cincinnati, I think I’m just going to carry that through and try and keep that up here.”

Raducanu took her first steps back in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, taking time to soak it all in before a practice session with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

This was a much more positive session than Friday’s, when Raducanu broke down in tears, sparking concerns about another potential injury.

She put it down to a bad day and it would not be surprising if being back at Flushing Meadows was a little overwhelming for the teenager.

“Twelve months, it’s obviously a bit of a long time, but, coming back here, it honestly feels like I’ve never left,” she said.

“Coming to the city, it’s just gone so quickly. So much has happened but I feel like I was here yesterday or last week. It’s a really strange feeling. I’ve obviously learned a lot but time flies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jim Goodwin feels there is more to come from Bojan Miovski (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski
Raheem Sterling opened his goalscoring account for Chelsea with a double against Leicester (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea showed passion and commitment – Raheem Sterling praises Leicester win
Lee Johnson was far from happy with his substitutes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson demands improvement after ‘naivety’ from Hibernian subs
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went onto manage Manchester United after retiring (Martin Rickett/PA)
On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retires from football
Graham Potter feels Pascal Gross is in the best form of his Brighton career (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pascal Gross in the best form of his career – Brighton boss Graham Potter
Erik ten Hag refused to speculate about Ronaldo’s future (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag: We want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay
Scottie Scheffler was just in front at the Tour Championship as storms rolled into Atlanta to suspend play during the third round (John Bazemore/AP)
Scottie Scheffler maintains one-shot lead as storms hit Tour Championship
England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season in Roma’s 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Tammy Abraham breaks season duck in win for Roma
Andy Murray remains unsure why he has struggled with cramp recently (John Walton/PA)
Tests offer no clues about Andy Murray’s cramp issues
Eddie Howe says money is irrelevant when it comes to finding signings for Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)
The money is irrelevant – Eddie Howe on the process of making Newcastle signings

More from The Courier

The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Public disorder Picture shows; Cameron Lorimer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 26/08/2022
Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses
Zander Smith, six, sitting 'Oor Wullie' style atop his bucket at Broughty Ferry.
Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter
1
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall