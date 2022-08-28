Lee Johnson demands improvement after ‘naivety’ from Hibernian subs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson demands improvement after ‘naivety’ from Hibernian subs

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 10.17am
Lee Johnson was far from happy with his substitutes (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson said his players will need to raise their standards on and off the pitch if the team is to emerge from its current slump.

Saturday’s defeat to St Mirren was a fourth game in a row without a victory and leaves the Easter Road side languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister verbally blasted the team’s substitutes late in the game for not being ready to come on and Johnson felt that “naivety” from the squad was unacceptable.

He said: “It was about not being ready. Surely as a player you are looking at a clock knowing you might go on? What have you got to have ready?

“Shinpads have got to be on, shirt’s got to be on because there is five minutes left plus injury time. It is a naivety there to not be ready.

“You can quickly get a player on, particularly if they are a tall player – the exact situation was a wide free-kick outside the box.

“We wanted to get Lewis Miller on and he’s not got his shinpads on, boots tied up or shirt on. He is 6ft 2in and a powerhouse. I’m not talking bad of him, it’s just naivety. They’ve got to learn their lessons quickly because things change quickly in games.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson hoped clubs would not come sniffing around any of his players ahead of the transfer deadline.

The window closes on Thursday, with Saints likely to be sellers rather than buyers after Robinson spent his budget.

He said: “We’re one of the smaller clubs in the division so you’re always at the mercy of bigger clubs with financial clout.

“We’ve got targets and different brackets depending if we get bids but I don’t want anyone to leave the club and don’t have a real desire to bring anyone in. But that can change if someone does go out.”

Robinson also praised the St Mirren fans for their backing in Saturday’s win, a third in a row for the Paisley side.

He added: “If you’re sitting in the stand and you’ve paid your money, you see people giving everything for the badge, it’s all you can ask for.

“You can see how everyone got behind us and willed us over the line. I wish they’d sucked the ball into the net a bit earlier and we could’ve relaxed a bit more. Together we can achieve good things as a team and a crowd.”

