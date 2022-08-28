Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin believes there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski after netted twice in Aberdeen’s 5-0 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.

Miovski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jack Fitzwater was sent off for a foul on Vicente Besuijen, before Ross McCrorie and a Besuijen spot kick took the score to 3-0.

Miovski netted again, this time from open play, and teenage substitute Ryan Duncan rounded out the scoring with his first Dons goal.

Miovski’s brace took his own tally to six goals in six games for the Dons and Goodwin said: “This kid could be anything he wants. He’s only just turned 23, and we made a significant investment to bring him to the club.

“We all believed we could continue his development here at Aberdeen and give him a platform to excel, and he’s done that.

“He’s not even up to full speed in terms of fitness and sharpness yet because he came into pre-season late, but he looks like scoring every week and if we keep creating the kind of opportunities we have been then he’ll be our main man this season, there’s no doubt about it.”

Livingston boss David Martindale insists his side will bounce back against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

He said “Even with 10 men we should not capitulate like that and it’s unacceptable to be sitting here talking about a 5-0 game.

“It’ll get put to bed tomorrow morning. I talk about it quite a bit, win lose or draw you’ve got to put the game behind you. We can’t do a single thing to change what’s just happened.

“You can only change the future. It’s how I’ve lived my life for the past 25 years, I don’t look back, I look forward. I’ll drum that into the players, and it’s how we work at the football club.

“I felt sorry for 95 per cent of the starting 11 today. I don’t think they deserved to be in that position – we made our own mistakes and it led to our downfall.”