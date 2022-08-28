Hearts sign German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts sign German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on three-year deal

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 3.17pm Updated: August 28 2022, 5.43pm
Robbie Neilson has bolstered his Hearts squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson has bolstered his Hearts squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts have signed German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou from Dutch side Heracles Almelo BV on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old joins the Jambos – subject to international clearance and visa approval – for an undisclosed fee.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson expects the 6ft 2ins former Germany Under-21 international to bring “real presence” to his midfield.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get Orestis in on a permanent deal,” he told Hearts TV.

“He’s one we’ve had our eye on for a while so to be able to bring him here ahead of the window closing is great news.

“He’ll bring a real presence to our midfield and his style of play will be well suited to the system we implement here.

“We’re building a squad capable of challenging on two fronts – domestically and in Europe – and to have Orestis be a part of it is a big plus.”

Sporting director Joe Savage is glad that patience has paid off in the bid to land Kiomourtzoglou.

“We’ve made no secret of our ambitions to supplement our squad but it’s always been about quality over quantity and we’ve got that in Orestis,” he said.

“Our recruitment department, led by Will Lancefield, do a fantastic job in sourcing potential targets and they identified Orestis some time ago as someone who could come in and improve the team.

“We’ve had to be patient to get him in but we’re all really happy that he’s going to be pulling on the maroon jersey and once again I have to give my thanks to the board of directors for their faith and backing in us to take this club to the next level.”

Kiomourtzoglou was presented to the Hearts supporters ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone but is not cleared to be part of the match-day squad yet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens (left) took part in the Her Health Advantage event (WTA)
Sloane Stephens keen and candid about the subject of women’s health
Ollie Robinson enjoyed a memorable return to Test cricket (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ollie Robinson has become a ‘gym freak’ to put England career back on track
Cameron Norrie is hoping for more grand slam success (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cameron Norrie keen to build on Wimbledon exploits at Flushing Meadows
Max Verstappen raced to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Max Verstappen was on another planet – Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez
Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta is set to join West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Lucas Paqueta moves a step closer to joining West Ham
Eddie Howe watched Newcastle draw at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Eddie Howe enjoyed the show Newcastle put on for Alexander Isak at Wolves
Alex Neil has left Sunderland to take over as manager of Championship rivals Stoke. (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become manager of Championship rivals Stoke
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 28, 2022.
I pick up on everything – Steven Gerrard understands fans’ frustration
Lawrence Shankland was Hearts’ late matchwinner (PA)
Lawrence Shankland spot-kick gives Hearts victory over St Johnstone
Virgil van Dijk (centre) hopes Liverpool can ‘crack on’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can build on thumping win over Bournemouth

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife