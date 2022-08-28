Liam Livingstone becomes England’s latest injury doubt ahead of busy autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Livingstone becomes England’s latest injury doubt ahead of busy autumn

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 3.35pm
Liam Livingstone will miss the final stages of The Hundred this year (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Livingstone has emerged as England’s latest injury doubt for a busy autumn which includes the T20 World Cup after being ruled out of the rest of The Hundred because of an ankle injury.

Birmingham Phoenix announced that Livingstone, the top run scorer and most valuable player in last year’s inaugural edition, will miss their final two group games of the season plus any knockout ties.

He said on Twitter: “Gutted to have been ruled out of @thehundred… a tournament I have loved playing in! I’ll be doing everything I can to be back out there ASAP! But for now I’ll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the side!”

The extent of the injury is as yet unclear as Livingstone was assessed by England’s medics on Sunday, but there are just three and a half weeks until they begin a T20 series against Pakistan in Karachi.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has conceded he is unlikely to feature in all seven fixtures as his side ramp up preparations for the T20 World Cup which starts in less than two months’ time.

He is currently nursing a calf injury, which, like Livingstone, led to him pulling out of The Hundred.

A back spasm saw Jason Roy withdraw from Oval Invincibles’ win over London Spirit on Saturday, giving England another potential headache as they prepare to announce the squad to tour Pakistan next week.

Fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills have recently suffered finger and toe injuries, respectively, while fellow quicks Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood are long-term absentees.

Jos Buttler is unlikely to play all seven of England's T20s in Pakistan (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
An escalating injury list could offer an opportunity for Will Jacks, who is leading the chase for a maiden call-up for the Pakistan series after stellar showings in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred.

There was better news earlier on Sunday for Livingstone, who was replaced in the Phoenix squad by Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger for the final stages of The Hundred, as the all-rounder was the first pick in the inaugural Big Bash League draft, having been snapped up by Melbourne Renegades.

Craig Flindall, Birmingham Phoenix general manager, said: “We’re disappointed to lose Liam, not just for his performances on the pitch, but also his leadership within the group.

“While Liam will be a miss, it’s an exciting opportunity for other players to show what they can do as we look to reach the final stages of the competition.”

