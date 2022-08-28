British football’s nine-goal wonders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British football’s nine-goal wonders

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 3.57pm Updated: August 28 2022, 4.19pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) and Liel Abada scored a hat-trick apiece in a fine win at Dundee United. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic became the second top-tier British club to dole out a 9-0 thrashing this weekend as they romped to victory at Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made it five wins from five in spectacular fashion as Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada both hit hat-tricks with Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt also getting in on the act.

Celtic’s cinch Premiership win came less than 24 hours after Liverpool hammered Bournemouth by the same scoreline to equal the Premier League’s record victory.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the six previous occasions when teams have scored nine goals across the two divisions.

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0, August 2022

Luis Diaz scored the first and last of Liverpool's goals as they thrashed Bournemouth.
Roberto Firmino scored two and made three, with a brace too for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott’s first Premier League goal, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and a Chris Mepham own goal completed the scoring.

Manchester United 9 Southampton 0, February 2021

Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card within 90 seconds of his first senior start left Saints with an uphill battle from the outset. Anthony Martial netted twice while Saints defender Roman Bednarek scored an own goal and was also sent off. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other scorers.

Southampton 0 Leicester 9, October 2019

Jamie Vardy, left, and Ayoze Perez celebrate against Southampton
Southampton had Ryan Bertrand sent off for a studs-up challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to the opening goal, setting the tone for the night. Ben Chilwell got that goal in the 10th minute and Perez went on to complete a hat-trick. Jamie Vardy also got a treble, wrapping it up with a spot-kick in added time. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also found the target.

Celtic 9 Aberdeen 0, November 2010

Anthony Stokes (left) and Gary Hooper both scored hat-tricks as Celtic eased to victory over Aberdeen.
Paul Hartley’s red card put the visitors on the back foot as it was the turn of Anthony Stokes and Gary Hooper to argue over the match ball with the pair both scoring hat-tricks. Thomas Rogne’s red card for Celtic did not stop the onslaught as a Josh Magennis own goal and efforts from Joe Ledley and Pat McCourt completed the triumph.

Tottenham 9 Wigan 1, November 2009

Striker Jermain Defoe scored five times and Aaron Lennon, Peter Crouch, David Bentley and Niko Kranjcar were also on target, with Paul Scharner replying for the visitors.

Manchester United 9 Ipswich 0, March 1995

Andy Cole led the way with five goals, with Mark Hughes (two), Paul Ince and Roy Keane also netting for United against an Ipswich team who finished bottom at the end of the season.

