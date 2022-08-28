Manchester United’s spirit impresses Scott McTominay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United’s spirit impresses Scott McTominay

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 4.13pm
Manchester United midfielder Scott has been happy with the recent response to a poor start to the season. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Scott McTominay hailed Manchester United for winning ugly at Southampton as they continued to recover from a poor start to the season.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as United picked up a 1-0 win on the south coast in a game that showed more guile than style.

It came on the back of a 2-1 victory over Liverpool last week as Erik Ten Hag’s tenure has seemingly sparked into life after the campaign began with defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

McTominay, who kept his place in the starting XI despite new signing Casemiro being available, believes unity among the United squad has played an integral part in the turnaround.

“So far, we’re getting that reaction from the boys,” the Scotland midfielder told manutd.com.

“Everyone’s fighting and digging in for each other. And sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do, you’ve to win ugly.

“It takes a lot to come back from that (Brentford defeat) as a team and fight, and we just can’t let that dip now.

“We’re not getting carried away. We need to make sure that the fire we had for Liverpool and Southampton is still there, it can’t go out against Leicester or Arsenal.”

Southampton had won at Leicester last time out and were equal to their visitors for much of Saturday’s early kick-off at St Mary’s.

“We lost this game, but we gave everything,” said Moussa Djenepo.

“We were compact in the game, but this is football. We have to keep going with hard work to find a solution to be focused on the next game.

Moussa Djenepo was pleased with the way Southampton battled in their narrow defeat to Manchester United.
Moussa Djenepo was pleased with the way Southampton battled in their narrow defeat to Manchester United. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“We played good. We want to be there with a lot of communication, that’s why we are always here to help each other and to keep going.

“It’s football sometimes. The most important thing is to keep going and prepare game-by-game and to stay all together, to never give up and to keep going.”

