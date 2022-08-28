Double injury setback may prompt Hearts boss to be ‘aggressive’ with recruitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Double injury setback may prompt Hearts boss to be ‘aggressive’ with recruitment

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 6.17pm
Robbie Neilson was pleased with Hearts’ win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robbie Neilson admits injuries to Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce may force Hearts to be “more aggressive” in the transfer market before the window closes on Thursday.

The Tynecastle side picked themselves up from the disappointment of Thursday’s Europa League play-off defeat to FC Zurich as a much-changed side eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win at home to St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

However, the win was soured as the Jambos – already without key men like Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley – lost Rowles and Boyce shortly after they had both scored in the first half. The two players were seen on crutches as they emerged from the tunnel to take their seats early in the second half.

“They’ll get scanned and then we’ll get feedback from it,” said manager Neilson. “I don’t know at the moment, it could be a day, it could be nine months.

“Liam felt pain in his knee but the good thing, although he’s got crutches, is that he’s up walking about. Fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we first thought.

“Kye’s got a wee problem with his metatarsal. He got stood on. He’ll get a scan.”

Hearts confirmed the signing of 24-year-old German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou on a four-year deal shortly before kick-off. Asked if the injuries will cause him to alter his recruitment plans, Neilson said: “We know we need to get a couple in.

“We got Kio in just there but maybe we need another one or two.

“Today might mean we are a bit more aggressive but there’s no point worrying about it just now.”

Neilson, who made six changes from Thursday’s game, was pleased that his squad showed they could handle the demands of two games in such a short space of time.

“One of the questions we will have asked of us this season is ‘can we do it on a Thursday night then come back and do it on a Sunday?’ We need to answer that. We have done today.”

Saints boss Callum Davidson was disappointed by the way his side allowed Hearts to score the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

“It was our free-kick, we go long, nobody rings the box and we get done on a counter,” he said.

“It’s basic football. I’m furious. My team gave me so much but when you make basic, basic mistakes, don’t organise and don’t do the right things, it’s unacceptable.

“If we’d been beaten by a goal into the top corner, fair enough, but that wasn’t the case.”

Davidson had no complaints about the penalty award after Liam Gordon fouled Barrie McKay, paving the way for Lawrence Shankland to score the winner from the spot.

“It was a penalty all day long,” he admitted. “Gordy has to stay on his feet.

“But we’ve got to organise better. At the moment I’m a bit raw – emotions are a bit tender.

“There have been three games when we should have taken something – Hibs, Aberdeen and this one.

“That’s what is annoying me most at the moment.”

