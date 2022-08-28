Celtic hit a new high away from home – what we learned in Scotland this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic hit a new high away from home – what we learned in Scotland this weekend

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 6.35pm
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates one of Celtic’s nine goals at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates one of Celtic’s nine goals at Tannadice (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic’s 9-0 thrashing of Dundee United was the biggest result of the weekend in the cinch Premiership and the heaviest away win in the competition’s history.

The champions went back to the top of the table after Rangers’ 4-0 win over Ross County the previous day. There were also victories for Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Hearts.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Dundee United are at rock bottom

Dundee United v Celtic
Dundee United’s Ian Harkes (left) and Ilmari Niskanen troop off (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Terrors suffered their biggest ever Tannadice defeat and their heaviest loss since a 12-1 defeat by Motherwell in 1954. Manager Jack Ross likened his players to mannequins at some of Celtic’s goals. United have now conceded 23 goals in just four matches and sit at the foot of the table with one point from five games. Even at this early stage of his reign, Ross looks like a manager who needs a result in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie at Livingston.

Celtic are a level up

The Hoops recorded their biggest win since beating Aberdeen by the same scoreline in 2010 and the most resounding away victory in their history. They looked like a side who were desperate for goals throughout and cut United open time and time again. With five wins and 21 goals from five matches, Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders have set themselves up well for Saturday’s visit of Rangers.

Aberdeen take another step forward

The Dons had not recorded back-to-back league wins in 2022 before following up the previous week’s victory over St Johnstone with a 5-0 thrashing of Livingston. Jim Goodwin’s side took full advantage of Jack Fitzwater’s first-half red card to record their biggest Premiership win since 2017.

VAR cannot come quickly enough for managers

Dubious decisions dominated the Scottish football debate the previous weekend and there was another major flashpoint early in the game at Ibrox. Rangers defender James Sands had been already booked for a foul on Jordy Hiwula when he appeared to grab the Staggies striker to prevent him getting a clear run on goal. Referee Don Robertson took no action, a decision that Malky Mackay described as “inexplicable” while Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who replaced Sands with Leon King at the interval, admitted his player was lucky to escape red.

Hearts’ squad tested to the limit

Adapting to the demands of European group stage football was always going to test Hearts, but they are not being helped by a spate of early-season injuries and suspensions. Key duo Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley have been hindered by fitness problems, and against St Johnstone on Sunday – with Alex Cochrane and Toby Sibbick suspended – Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce both ended up on crutches after going off with potentially serious injuries, while Nathaniel Atkinson also hobbled off. A makeshift defence featuring two midfielders (Peter Haring and Andy Halliday) plus a young player making his first start (Lewis Neilson) saw out a hard-fought 3-2 win for a team down to the bare bones.

