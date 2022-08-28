Andy Murray reflects on maiden grand slam triumph in 2012 on eve of US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray reflects on maiden grand slam triumph in 2012 on eve of US Open

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 10.33pm
Andy Murray pictured during celebrations in Dunblane following his Olympics and US Open triumphs in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Murray pictured during celebrations in Dunblane following his Olympics and US Open triumphs in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Andy Murray wound back the clock on the eve of a US Open that marks a decade since he first became a grand slam champion.

It was at Flushing Meadows in 2012 that Murray made it across the line in his fifth slam final, defeating Novak Djokovic to lift the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

His most vivid memories are from before and after the final, with the Scot recalling: “I remember how I felt before the match. I remember being in the locker room on my own and feeling unbelievably nervous and feeling pretty lonely and kind of feeling a lot of pressure.

“I remember after the match going back on to the court before I left the venue. I just wanted to be out there on my own.

“I was very proud of myself. I didn’t feel like going wild and celebrating and that sort of stuff. I just felt quite relaxed and it was just such a big relief to get over that line.”

The near misses had added up for Murray since he made his first slam final in New York in 2008.

As well as three more finals he had lost six semi-finals and every slam brought with it the endless questions of when he would finally end Britain’s long wait for a male champion.

It was a dramatic tournament, with Murray coming from a set down against Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals and then again to beat Tomas Berdych amid a New York storm in the last four before Sir Sean Connery and Sir Alex Ferguson gatecrashed his press conference.

The final was suitably epic, with Djokovic threatening a comeback having been two sets down only for Murray to prevail in the decider.

“That was a huge moment for me,” Murray said. “I’d been put under a lot of pressure to try and achieve that. A lot of what I’d achieved in my career up to that point felt, to me anyway, kind of irrelevant because of the questions I’d continued to get asked about winning slams.

“Am I good enough? Am I fit enough? Am I mentally strong enough? Lots and lots of questions over a period of time.

“And it was nice to finally be able to move on from that because it’s not particularly helpful, and also the players I was competing against – maybe at the time they were all great players but not how everyone is seeing them now.

“They’re pretty much being seen as the three best tennis players of all time, certainly on the men’s side. It wasn’t easy to win slams in this era. I was aware of that. But I don’t think everyone else was.”

Murray’s ambitions 10 years on are more modest, with the Scot still searching for the form and results he would like as he approaches the final act of his career.

The 35-year-old has won only one of four matches on the North American hard courts and has struggled with repeated bouts of cramp for which he has not yet found an explanation.

He will pay a lot of attention to his hydration levels in New York to try to avoid the same thing happening when he takes on 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round on Monday.

The Argentinian is primarily a clay-court player and Murray could certainly have had worse draws.

“I feel good,” he said. “I’ve played well in practice. Obviously the build-up was not perfect but there were some good signs. Like in Cincinnati, I played some good tennis, and I believe that, when the tournament starts on Monday, I’ll put in a good performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal at Espanyol (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol
Rory McIlroy (left) shakes hands with Scottie Scheffler after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in Atlanta (Steve Helber/AP)
Rory McIlroy makes FedEx Cup history with stunning success
Antony, left, is close to joining Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United agree fee with Ajax for forward Antony
Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of Bernardo Silva in Manchester City’s come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva is irreplaceable and a winning player for us – Pep Guardiola
Antonio Conte stood up for Richarlison (Mike Egerton/PA)
Antonio Conte insists Richarlison was not disrespecting Nottingham Forest
Serena Williams rests while practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Serena Williams hailed by rivals as stars pay tribute ahead of US Open swansong
Harry Kane scored twice at Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane up to joint third in Premier League all-time leading goalscorers list
Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso on the opening lap in Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium
Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Forest 2-0 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Kane brace earns Tottenham victory at Nottingham Forest
Andy Murray reflects on maiden grand slam triumph in 2012 on eve of US Open
Sophie Ecclestone leads the way as Manchester Originals stun Birmingham Phoenix

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets
0
Main Street, Perth.
Motorbike failed to stop and almost caused crash in Perth
The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Teenage boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling from bridge in Glenrothes
0
Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes.
Dundee business owners say city becoming 'eyesore' amid bin strike
0
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0