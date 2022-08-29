David Moyes thinks his new arrival can ease the pressure on Michail Antonio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes thinks his new arrival can ease the pressure on Michail Antonio

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 9.03am
Michail Antonio played the final 25 minutes of West Ham’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa (Zak Goodwin/PA)
Michail Antonio played the final 25 minutes of West Ham's 1-0 win at Aston Villa (Zak Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes is delighted with West Ham’s new strength in depth and believes Michail Antonio will relish the competition provided by Gianluca Scamacca.

Italy international Scamacca was preferred to Antonio for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa and in the process made his first start in the Premier League since a £30million move from Sassuolo.

Scamacca was withdrawn after 65 minutes for Antonio, who has carried the burden of being the Hammers’ chief goal threat largely on his own for each of the last three seasons.

Asked how West Ham’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer will respond to the competition, Moyes replied: “It is great and what we want.

“I said to Mic a few weeks ago, there is no way we are changing. Mic has been so good. To try and do what Michy Antonio has done for us over the last two-and-a-half years, it would be very difficult to get somebody who could do that.

“What we have needed to do is get somebody, which we’ve known for a while, who we think can play one week or change as a substitute. We didn’t have that option last year which we had today to bring Mic on with 30 minutes to go.”

Summer signing Scamacca cut an isolated figure in the first half at Villa Park but West Ham improved after the break and the Italian tested Emi Martinez with one effort and was beginning to cause problems for the home back four when he was brought off.

Moyes was pleased with the efforts of the 23-year-old, who has scored twice for the Hammers in the Europa Conference League this month.

“We probably gave Gianluca nothing in the first half, he had bits and scraps. We didn’t give him much service and we didn’t get any crosses into the box for him to try and get on the end of,” the West Ham boss added.

“It just started before we took him off, we started to show more and he showed a couple of good signs.

“He is one of the main Italian strikers, he is young but we wouldn’t expect him to hit the ground running exactly. I actually think it is harder for centre forwards than it is any position but we like him.

“What we see we like. He gives us a presence and has already scored us a couple of goals, which is a good sign for us.”

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was disappointed with their end product despite dominating possession and showing plenty of endeavour against West Ham.

Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Cameron Archer and Leon Bailey were all introduced by the former Rangers manager but a lack of cutting-edge cost the hosts in the end.

Philippe Coutinho was forced off after 65 minutes but Gerrard expects him to be fit for the midweek clash at Arsenal.

He said: “I think he received a contact and the area where he got the contact has cramped up, so we decided to bring Emi’s energy and make it a like-for-like in that position. I don’t think it is an injury though and I wouldn’t be surprised if he is available moving forward.

“The application was there, the effort was there but in terms of us scoring goals, there was certainly an element missing in the final third and that was imagination and quality.”

