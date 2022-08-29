Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fulham midfielder Luke Harris on verge of surprise Wales call-up

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 9.59am
Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales senior call (Simon Galloway/PA)
Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales senior call (Simon Galloway/PA)

Fulham teenager Luke Harris is on the verge of a shock Wales call-up that could take him all the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

Harris has been on the Fulham bench for three of their four Premier League games this season and made his debut in the Carabao Cup at Crawley.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has developed rapidly at Craven Cottage, with an 11-minute hat-trick against Newcastle among his 13 goals in 17 league appearances for Fulham Under-23s last season.

Earlier this month Harris hit a Premier League 2 hat-trick against a Chelsea side featuring Ben Chilwell, Ethan Ampadu and Trevoh Chalobah.

Wales play Nations League games against Belgium and Poland next month, and Harris is a strong contender to replace his injured Fulham team-mate Harry Wilson in Robert Page’s squad.

Page said: “We’ve been to watch his games and he’s doing really well.

“He’s an absolute talent. I’ve met with him and the family and he’s a great kid as well.

Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page has hailed Fulham teenager Luke Harris as an “absolute talent” (Ashley Crowden/FA)

“He’s got a bright future in front of him, so we’ll be in dialogue.

“There’s bit of time between now and then (the Nations League squad being named), so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

Jersey-born Harris also qualifies for England. But he has been capped by Wales at various youth levels and scored against England in an U18s 1-1 draw at Newport last September.

Wales are confident that Harris will commit to them at senior level, and FIFA’s decision to approve bigger 26-man squads for Qatar could hand him a World Cup passport.

Page used enlarged 26-man squads at Euro 2020 to call up Cardiff forward Rubin Colwill for the first time.

Colwill, 19 at the time, had started only three Championship games for Cardiff before making his international debut.

“I don’t think there’s going to be too many surprises in the (World Cup) squad,” said Page, speaking to the PA news agency while on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign.

“I am a loyal person and if someone’s done all right for me I’ll show that back.

Wales Training Session – Vale Resort
Rubin Colwill was selected for Wales’ Euro 2020 squad after making just three starts for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

“Thankfully we’ve got 26 instead of 23, and that gives me an opportunity to take a couple of extra players like we did in the Euros.

“We’ve got a couple that I might introduce in September and let’s see how that goes.

“If people grasp an opportunity with both hands and, we like what we see, then they haven’t done themselves any harm.

“They might open my eyes to potentially taking them to Qatar.”

