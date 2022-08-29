Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford back in contention for Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds will assess Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford ahead of Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Captain Cooper was not risked for Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Brighton following Achilles and calf issues, while forward Bamford has missed the past two league games because of an adductor injury but is “really close” to a return, according to manager Jesse Marsch.

Full-backs Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) are expected to remain sidelined. Stuart Dallas is working his way back from a fractured femur.

Everton’s latest signing Neal Maupay is expected to be included in Frank Lampard’s squad and could make his first appearance for the club.

Defender Mason Holgate will not feature and will be out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Tom Davies stepped off the bench at the weekend after recovering from a groin strain, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Robles, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Cooper, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Forshaw, Gray, Klich, Gyabi, James, Sinisterra, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman, Coady, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Patterson, McNeil, Gray, Gordon, Maupay, Begovic, Vinagre, Davies, Warrington, Mills, Allan, Rondon.