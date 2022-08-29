Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 1.37pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident with his Southampton side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident with his Southampton side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Che Adams will bring the attacking power Southampton need when they face Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Saints boss started Adams in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United after the Scotland international’s brace from off the bench made the difference in their 2-1 win over Leicester.

Adams had plenty of chances in the closely-fought United contest, but his boss was not hugely concerned by his striker’s inability to find the finishing touch.

“The goal was missing,” said Hasenhuttl, “But I think the shape and the behaviour we do at the moment really fits him.

“I can see he feels comfortable there in the centre as a single striker supported by the other two guys from outside.

“I’m sure that he will come very often in a position that he can score for us and this is what is our job to do.”

Saints lost both of their encounters with Chelsea last season, including a humiliating 6-0 rout by the Blues at St Mary’s in April.

Hasenhuttl, who went with a 4-2-3-1 formation on Saturday, said the shape seemed to be favouring more than just his striker, and had faith in his back line as they prepared to face another top side.

He explained: “It seems that we are more comfortable with a four, and that we have more players up front helps us, especially to create the chances. It’s always helpful when you have more quantity up front.

“Sure, there was inequality in some moments but one player more gives you more chances and I think there is a reason why we are not struggling at the moment to create chances, we are not struggling to defend.

“This is also good to see, the reverse gear is important against every team, against this top team even more. We had one time on Saturday [when it was] missing and immediately they punish you. This is a thing that always happens in the Premier League, but I think we are on a good way.”

Hasenhuttl was particularly pleased by the maturity his young players, including 20-year-old July signing Sekou Mara, who came off the bench on Saturday, have displayed under pressure.

He added: “[Mara] is happy that he gets chances to show up, that he gets a chance to come on the pitch. He had a good bicycle kick [on Saturday], and it was also not a bad idea in the long corner, so he has his special moments, I think, and this is his quality.

“With the ball the [young players are] so confident and wiling to show some good things.

“It’s sometimes more the work against the ball, where they have to be very disciplined in our shape and this is something they have to learn.

“But they’re very, very open-minded and learning very quick and it’s good to see. To have quality and youth is a good combination for getting better.”

