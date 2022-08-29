Tendayi Darikwa doubtful for Wigan’s clash with West Brom By Press Association August 29 2022, 4.08pm Tendayi Darikwa could miss out for Wigan when they face West Brom on Tuesday night (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa is a doubt for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom. The 30-year-old full-back suffered a left shoulder injury in Saturday’s 5-1 home defeat to Burnley and will be assessed by Latics boss Leam Richardson. Winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (thigh) remain sidelined. Wigan have won just one of their five league games so far on their return to the Championship and will hope to quickly erase the memory of that thumping defeat to the Clarets. Striker Daryl Dike is still sidelined for West Brom. The American forward is expected to be out for up to two months with a thigh injury. The Baggies have been the division’s draw specialists, with four from their six matches to date. The most recent came at Huddersfield on Saturday, where a brace from Jed Wallace helped them recover from 2-0 down to claim a point. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme