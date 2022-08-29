Marco Silva hails ‘fantastic’ job done by Graham Potter at Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva hails ‘fantastic’ job done by Graham Potter at Brighton

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 4.36pm
Fulham head coach Marco Silva was full of praise for Brighton counterpart Graham Potter (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fulham head coach Marco Silva has been impressed by the achievements of his Brighton counterpart Graham Potter as he prepares to welcome the Seagulls to Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

A Pascal Gross goal earned Brighton a 1-0 win over Leeds at the weekend as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season to sit fourth in the Premier League.

Potter has earned praise for the style of football on display at the AMEX Stadium, especially following a summer where they lost both Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

The trip to west London will be Brighton’s third away game of the campaign and comes on the back of victories on the road at Manchester United and West Ham.

“They played two away games, two tough teams against Manchester United and West Ham – they got six points,” Silva told reporters ahead of the match.

“The way they won those games, they fully deserved it, and this is a sign that they are doing really well.

“Graham is doing really well, he deserves all the credit for what he’s doing at Brighton. You can see that the team is improving, the team is always showing different things.

“Good players, very good recruitment. They’ve lost some good players and had to buy different ones, but the recruitment has been good and Graham Potter’s job has been fantastic.

“They are working with mostly the same players and the same coach for a long time. That helps always.

“But we started the season really well as well, and we want to match them. I think the home factor will be really important for us.”

Fulham’s own unbeaten start came to an end with a narrow 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Saturday, where Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener marked his 100th goal for the club.

“He’s really confident in this moment,” added Silva.

“It’s not a big difference to what I saw last season with him. From the first day that I joined the football club he’s been like that.”

