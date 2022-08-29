Leon Balogun set for QPR bow against Hull By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.00pm Former Rangers defender Leon Balogun could make his QPR debut against Hull (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up QPR could hand a debut to defender Leon Balogun for Tuesday’s visit of Hull. The former Rangers centre-back moved to Loftus Road on Friday but was not signed in time to feature in the 3-2 win at Watford. Tyler Roberts (fitness) also missed out but could return against the Tigers with Taylor Richards hoping to be back. Niko Hamalainen will be assessed after injuring his ankle in training ahead of the Watford game. Hull also go into the game on the back of a 3-2 win, with in-form striker Oscar Estupinan having hit a hat-trick against Coventry. Ozan Tufan (hamstring) was absent for the game and remains sidelined, alongside Jean Michael Seri, Greg Docherty and Josh Emmanuel. Ryan Longman came off the bench late on as he returned from injury and Tyler Smith could do likewise this time out. Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (groin) will have to wait for his debut having signed on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme