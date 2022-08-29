Gus Scott-Morriss and Callum Powell fire Southend to victory over Maidenhead By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.08pm Southend eased to a 2-0 victory (Stephen Pond/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southend moved above opponents Maidenhead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Roots Hall. Having dominated the opening exchanges, it was no surprise when the home side took the lead after 24 minutes. Right-back Gus Scott-Morriss, making his full debut for the Shrimpers, stooped to head home a corner from Dan Mooney. Adrian Clifton headed over the crossbar as Maidenhead looked to hit back before the break, but it was Southend who doubled their lead shortly after the restart. Mooney’s cutback was turned in by Callum Powell for his second goal in as many matches. Visiting goalkeeper Dan Gyollai kept out a 25-yard effort from Mooney, while Shawn McCoulsky saw a shot cleared off the line at the other end as Maidenhead tried in vain to get back into the game. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme