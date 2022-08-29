Gus Scott-Morriss and Callum Powell fire Southend to victory over Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Southend moved above opponents Maidenhead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Roots Hall.

Having dominated the opening exchanges, it was no surprise when the home side took the lead after 24 minutes.

Right-back Gus Scott-Morriss, making his full debut for the Shrimpers, stooped to head home a corner from Dan Mooney.

Adrian Clifton headed over the crossbar as Maidenhead looked to hit back before the break, but it was Southend who doubled their lead shortly after the restart.

Mooney’s cutback was turned in by Callum Powell for his second goal in as many matches.

Visiting goalkeeper Dan Gyollai kept out a 25-yard effort from Mooney, while Shawn McCoulsky saw a shot cleared off the line at the other end as Maidenhead tried in vain to get back into the game.