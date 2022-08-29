Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test as Cardiff take on Luton By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.14pm Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test for Cardiff (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness check ahead of Cardiff hosting Luton in Tuesday’s Championship clash. The Republic of Ireland winger sustained a hip issue in Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston. Kion Etete will be out for several weeks with ankle trouble after suffering the problem in an under-21s match against Sheffield United. Ebou Adams is nearing a return to training, having torn a pectoral muscle in pre-season. Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are likely to continue up front for Luton. Admiral Muskwe, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome are all pushing for starts but likely to be on the bench again. Harry Cornick remains out of action with an unspecified injury issue. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme