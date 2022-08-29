Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test as Cardiff take on Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test as Cardiff take on Luton

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 5.14pm
Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness check ahead of Cardiff hosting Luton in Tuesday’s Championship clash.

The Republic of Ireland winger sustained a hip issue in Saturday’s goalless draw with Preston.

Kion Etete will be out for several weeks with ankle trouble after suffering the problem in an under-21s match against Sheffield United.

Ebou Adams is nearing a return to training, having torn a pectoral muscle in pre-season.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are likely to continue up front for Luton.

Admiral Muskwe, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome are all pushing for starts but likely to be on the bench again.

Harry Cornick remains out of action with an unspecified injury issue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Hannibal Mejbri has moved on loan from Manchester United to Birmingham. (Dave Thompson/PA)
Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings
Wilfried Zaha has missed his club’s last two games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match
Former Bradford player Kurtis Guthrie (centre) has joined Livingston (Jacob King/PA)
Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie
Aberdeen in good place says manager Jim Goodwin (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress
James Daly struck twice in three minutes for Woking at Torquay (David Davies/PA)
James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay
Mark Molesley’s Aldershot sit bottom of the Vanarama National League after losing to Maidstone. (Issac Parkin/PA)
Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals
Junior Morias starred as Dagenham beat Bromley 4-1 (Nigel French/PA)
Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley
Kabongo Tshimanga scored the winner as Chesterfield came from behind to win at Altrincham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham
Lewis Kinsella (front) was sent off after just nine minutes as Wealdstone drew 0-0 with Yeovil (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil

More from The Courier

The Lundin Links Hotel demolition cannot start yet.
Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition
0
Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Callum O’Dowda faces a late fitness test for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme