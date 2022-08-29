Lee Ndlovu and Tyrone Marsh bag braces as Boreham Wood thrash Dorking By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.16pm Lee Ndlovu, left, bagged a goal brace for Boreham Wood (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lee Ndlovu and Tyrone Marsh bagged a brace apiece as Boreham Wood thrashed Dorking 4-1 in the National League. Alfie Rutherford put hosts Dorking into a first-half lead, before Ndlovu and Marsh set about turning the tide for the visitors. Zimbabwe-born striker Ndlovu headed home Zak Brunt’s corner to drag Boreham Wood level, before Marsh got in on the act for a 2-1 lead. Ndlovu lashed home for his second in the 90th minute, before Marsh latched onto Brunt’s through-ball to gloss the score in added time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme