York hit back to draw with Oldham By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.16pm Hallam Hope put Oldham ahead at York (Tess Derry/PA) York and Oldham are still locked together in mid-table in the National League after Olly Dyson's equaliser earned the hosts a 1-1 draw. Hallam Hope gave Oldham the lead two minutes after the interval as he completed an impressive team move. He almost added a second in the 66th minute but was just unable to provide the finishing touch to Oscar Threlkeld's low cross. The failure to take that chance proved costly as Dyson drew the Minstermen level seven minutes later, rifling home an angled shot into the top corner. Maziar Kouhyar missed a chance to win it in stoppage time for York as he sliced wide in a packed penalty area.