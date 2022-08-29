Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone slipped to second in the National League following a hard-fought goalless draw with Yeovil.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after just nine minutes when Lewis Kinsella was shown a red card after a clash with Malachi Linton.

Linton had a golden opportunity to claim all three points for the visitors when they were awarded a penalty midway through the second half, but blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Neither side could find a winner despite six minutes of injury time, with Wealdstone overtaken in the table by Chesterfield, who won 2-1 at Altrincham.