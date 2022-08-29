Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.20pm Lewis Kinsella (front) was sent off after just nine minutes as Wealdstone drew 0-0 with Yeovil (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone slipped to second in the National League following a hard-fought goalless draw with Yeovil. The home side were reduced to 10 men after just nine minutes when Lewis Kinsella was shown a red card after a clash with Malachi Linton. Linton had a golden opportunity to claim all three points for the visitors when they were awarded a penalty midway through the second half, but blazed his spot-kick over the bar. Neither side could find a winner despite six minutes of injury time, with Wealdstone overtaken in the table by Chesterfield, who won 2-1 at Altrincham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham York hit back to draw with Oldham More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme