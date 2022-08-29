Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield came from behind to win 2-1 at Altrincham and move top of the Vanarama National League.

The hosts broke the deadlock the stroke of half-time as Toby Mullarkey got on the end of a knockdown inside the box to fire the Robins ahead.

But just five minutes after the interval and the game was turned on its head, Tyrone Williams heading in the equaliser before turning provider for Kabongo Tshimanga to score from close range.

The Spireites came close to adding to their lead but the narrow victory was enough to see them leapfrog Wealdstone at the summit, while Altrincham are still seeking their first win.