Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.24pm Kabongo Tshimanga scored the winner as Chesterfield came from behind to win at Altrincham (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield came from behind to win 2-1 at Altrincham and move top of the Vanarama National League. The hosts broke the deadlock the stroke of half-time as Toby Mullarkey got on the end of a knockdown inside the box to fire the Robins ahead. But just five minutes after the interval and the game was turned on its head, Tyrone Williams heading in the equaliser before turning provider for Kabongo Tshimanga to score from close range. The Spireites came close to adding to their lead but the narrow victory was enough to see them leapfrog Wealdstone at the summit, while Altrincham are still seeking their first win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil York hit back to draw with Oldham More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme