Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three goals in five second-half minutes earned Maidstone a 3-1 win and sent Aldershot bottom of the National League.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took a 49th-minute lead from the penalty spot as Regan Booty converted following a foul on Jack Barham.

Barham headed home two minutes later before Bivesh Gurung nodded in a third in the 54th minute.

Justin Amaluzor quickly responded with a long-range effort but could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to a fifth defeat in their six league matches this season.