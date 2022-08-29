Maidstone blow Aldershot away with three quick-fire second-half goals By Press Association August 29 2022, 5.29pm Mark Molesley’s Aldershot sit bottom of the Vanarama National League after losing to Maidstone. (Issac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three goals in five second-half minutes earned Maidstone a 3-1 win and sent Aldershot bottom of the National League. After a goalless first half, the visitors took a 49th-minute lead from the penalty spot as Regan Booty converted following a foul on Jack Barham. Barham headed home two minutes later before Bivesh Gurung nodded in a third in the 54th minute. Justin Amaluzor quickly responded with a long-range effort but could not find a way back into the game as they slipped to a fifth defeat in their six league matches this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham Brentford boss Thomas Frank ‘not desperate’ for any more signings Crystal Palace to check on Wilfried Zaha before Brentford match Livingston sign much-travelled striker Kurtis Guthrie ahead of Dundee United tie Jim Goodwin impressed by Aberdeen progress James Daly at the double as Woking come from behind to triumph at Torquay Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley Kabongo Tshimanga’s winner sees Chesterfield go top after comeback at Altrincham Ten-man Wealdstone battle to draw with Yeovil York hit back to draw with Oldham More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel: Scottish Government accused of holding up demolition 0 Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus 0 Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee 0 Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland 0 Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme