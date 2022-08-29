Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man Utd loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 6.35pm
Hannibal Mejbri has moved on loan from Manchester United to Birmingham. (Dave Thompson/PA)
Hannibal Mejbri has moved on loan from Manchester United to Birmingham. (Dave Thompson/PA)

Birmingham have signed Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international was part of Erik ten Hag’s pre-season tour squad and featured in two matches in Thailand and Australia.

He made his senior debut for United on the final day of the 2019-20 season and played twice in the Premier League last year – a substitute appearance against Liverpool at Anfield before making his first start in the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Mejbri could make his Birmingham debut as early as Tuesday, if his clearance comes through in time to face Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship.

“It is an honour to come and play for this club,” the former France youth international told BluesTV.

“I have heard a lot of good things from my friends who have played here before, so I am ready to come and play for this club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are fighting for survival (David Davies/PA)
Worcester season in doubt as players are offered support amid payroll plight
Cameron Norrie raced into the second round in New York (Jeff Dean/AP)
Cameron Norrie eases into second round of US Open
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers squad for the 1971-72 season. (back l-r) Hugh Curran, Bertie Lutton, John Oldfield, Frank Munro, Phil Parkes, Dave Woodfield and Danny Hegan. (middle row l-r) Les Wilson, Bernard Shaw, Paul Walker, Bobby Gould, John Richards, John McAlle, Ken Hibbett and Sammy Chung (trainer-coach). (front row l-r) Derek Dougan, Dave Wagstaffe, Mike O’Grady, Mike Bailey, Jim McCalliog, Gerry Taylor and Derek Parkin.
Wolves announce death of former boss Sammy Chung
Manuel Akanji is wanted by Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji
Ryan Edwards apologised for Dundee United’s form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Edwards says Dundee United players shoulder blame for Jack Ross sacking
Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf (David Davies/PA)
Open winner Cameron Smith admits LIV Golf switch was ‘offer I couldn’t ignore’
Antony helped Ajax to back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as KNVB Cup success in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)
A closer look at Manchester United target Antony
Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth head coach (Tim Markland/PA)
Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social
Stephane Omeonga has Hampden in his sights (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephane Omeonga out to make up for lost Hampden trip

More from The Courier

Lundin Links Hotel row over demolitioncontinues.
Lundin Links Hotel row rumbles on as Scottish Government hits back at demolition hold-up…
0
New-found perspective: James McPake.
Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0
To go with story by Laura Devlin. School catchment explainer Picture shows; School classroom . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 08/04/2022
Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity…
0
Demolition costs for Lochside have jumped by more than £150,000.
Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k
0
Hannibal Mejbri has moved on loan from Manchester United to Birmingham. (Dave Thompson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street