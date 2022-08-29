Defender Dominic Hyam relishing new challenge ahead after signing for Blackburn By Press Association August 29 2022, 8.17pm Former Coventry defender Dominic Hyam is relishing his new start with Blackburn (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dominic Hyam is relishing a new challenge ahead at Blackburn after sealing his move from Championship rivals Coventry for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old, who has signed a three-year deal, made 192 appearances for the Sky Blues after joining them from Reading in 2017. Hyam told his new club’s official website: “I’ve learnt a lot in this league, you get punished if you slip up, especially as a defender. “I want to push myself, I want to become a better player and I’m still relatively young in football terms, there’s a decent amount of improvement still in me.” Hyam will hope to help revitalise Rovers’ fortunes after three-consecutive league defeats, which followed three-successive wins at the start of the season. He will go straight into contention for a starting place in Wednesday night’s Lancashire derby at Blackpool. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Worcester season in doubt as players are offered support amid payroll plight Cameron Norrie eases into second round of US Open Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a… 0 Wolves announce death of former boss Sammy Chung Man City express interest in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-half Manuel Akanji Ryan Edwards says Dundee United players shoulder blame for Jack Ross sacking Open winner Cameron Smith admits LIV Golf switch was ‘offer I couldn’t ignore’ A closer look at Manchester United target Antony Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social Stephane Omeonga out to make up for lost Hampden trip More from The Courier Lundin Links Hotel row rumbles on as Scottish Government hits back at demolition hold-up… 0 Which areas James McPake will be looking to strengthen at Dunfermline Athletic ahead of… 0 Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a… 0 Will schools close in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross? Parents call for clarity… 0 Bill to bulldoze Forfar's Lochside leisure centre jumps £155,000 to more than £650k 0 Tuesday court round-up — Eruption in the street