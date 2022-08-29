Andy Murray records first straight-sets win at a grand slam since 2017

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray records first straight-sets win at a grand slam since 2017

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 9.55pm Updated: August 30 2022, 6.41am
Andy Murray was a winner on Monday (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray was a winner on Monday (Seth Wenig/AP)

Andy Murray gave himself a pat on the back after posting his most comfortable grand slam victory for five years in the first round of the US Open.

The Scot defeated 24th-seeded Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 7-5 6-3 6-3 in humid conditions in New York – the first time he has won a grand slam match in straight sets since Wimbledon in 2017.

Having gone into the contest short on wins and with concerns over a cramping problem that has affected him in several matches, this was a very positive start to his campaign.

Murray said: “Mentally it’s not easy going into a five-set match in those conditions after the way the last few weeks have been for me, and I did well.

“I did well physically and mentally to put that to the back of my mind and find a way to get through. So I was really happy with that.

“It was really tricky conditions out there. At the beginning it was actually OK, but towards the end it was really getting pretty hot and humid. I thought I did a pretty good job out there. Could have closed some of the sets quicker, but overall it was a solid performance.

“It’s obviously nice any time, especially in those conditions and early on in a slam, to get through in straight sets. He’s a top player and he’s probably only getting better, as well. It was a good win for me.”

Cerundolo has climbed quickly up the rankings this year but most of his points have come on clay – although he did reach the semi-finals in Miami in the spring.

He is also yet to win a grand slam match and Murray’s tactical acumen came to the fore in the second and third sets especially, with the only real negative his failure to serve out all three sets.

Ten years on from his maiden grand slam title and with Ivan Lendl back in his box, Murray maintains optimism that he can have more memorable grand slam days.

On-court coaching is allowed this year for the first time, and Murray said of Lendl with a smile: “He’s a man of few words. He wasn’t saying loads but to have him there supporting me is really important.

“We’ve had some great results together and he’s still there supporting me at this stage in my career when many people wouldn’t.”

Murray also praised his opponent for giving him a point in the 10th game of the first set after the umpire missed a double bounce as Cerundolo scrambled to get to a drop volley.

The umpire was powerless to overturn his decision but, after two slow motion replays on the big screen backed up Murray, Cerundolo stepped in.

Andy Murray hits a forehand during his victory over Francisco Cerundolo
Andy Murray hits a forehand during his victory over Francisco Cerundolo (Seth Wenig/AP)

“What he did was brilliant, and I don’t think that loads of players on the tour would have done that,” said Murray. “Fair play to him. And I said that to him at the net.”

Murray has not been beyond the second round in New York since 2016 but appears to have a good chance here with American wild card Emilio Nava, who needed five sets to defeat John Millman, next up.

“I actually hit with him a couple days ago, so it was good to get on the court with him,” said Murray.

“I saw a little bit of his match today but actually being on the court with someone and feeling their shots is helpful when you don’t know loads about them.”

