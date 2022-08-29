Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte convinced Harry Kane happy with Tottenham’s ‘vision’ and ‘unity’

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 10.32pm
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)
Antonio Conte, left, is confident Harry Kane, right, is buying into his Spurs project (Adam Davy/PA)

Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension.

Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.

The situation is in stark contrast to 12 months ago when the England captain was unsettled and made a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign after a mooted move to Manchester City failed to materialise.

Head coach Conte, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in early November, feels Tottenham are on an upward curve and working hard to satisfy Kane’s expectations.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – The City Ground
Harry Kane scored twice for Spurs at Forest on Sunday to continue his fine start to the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You know very well that you create the perfect time (for a contract extension) with a project,” the Italian said.

“If also the player understands that there is a right process, that everybody is going in the same direction, I think every single player wants to see this.

“And I think that Harry for sure is happy because he is seeing this type of situation.

“There is a vision, there is a direction and there is a unity to try to improve the team and also to improve the team at the level of his expectations.”

Conte insists he is not privy to specific details about a possible new deal for Kane or involved in any potential negotiations.

With Wednesday evening’s derby at West Ham marking the start of two games a week until the World Cup, the Italian is more focused on keeping 29-year-old Kane content and committed in the short term.

“My opinion is only one of a million opinions,” he said.

“We are talking about a world-class striker and a player who in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham. For sure I would like him to sign a new contract.

“But in this moment, for me it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, totally involved with this project and in what we are doing. For me, this is the most important.

“Then it’s a decision that the player and the club have to take.”

