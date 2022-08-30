Football rumours: Chelsea push to seal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Chelsea push to seal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal

By Press Association
August 30 2022, 7.07am Updated: August 30 2022, 7.14am
Chelsea are said to be pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea are said to be pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

The Guardian says Chelsea are pushing to sign 33-year-old Barcelona striker, and former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly hoping for a transfer triple after signing Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester, with hopes to also secure Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon.

Metro reports on continued drama at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly looking at a potential exit to Napoli before the window closes on Thursday. The forward, 37, has started only one Premier League game this season and is widely believed to be unhappy at the club.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher runs
Conor Gallagher has spent most of his Chelsea career on loan to other clubs (John Walton/PA)

Crystal Palace have made a £27m offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Times. The England international, 22, was on loan to the Eagles last season and made a strong impression.

And the Telegraph reports Tottenham have reignited interest in 28-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. Spurs had attempted a deal in January, but the LaLiga side would not let him go.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Sky Sports Italia reports Juventus will attempt to sign the Aston Villa midfielder, 24, if they do not land Paris St Germain’s Leandro Paredes.

Layvin Kurzawa: The Mail writes that Fulham have agreed on a deal for the 29-year-old PSG left-back.

